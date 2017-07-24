Local archivist shares Tennessee’s deep connections to the War of 1812

By LANDON WOODROOF

Perhaps no major conflict in this nation’s history is less well-known or understood than the War of 1812.

A few key moments from the war have filtered down into this nation’s collective memory, but for the most part the larger picture of the conflict—why it was fought, who the opposing parties were, why it was important—remain obscure to most Americans.

Myers Brown, an archivist with the Tennessee State Library and Archives, did his part to fill this knowledge gap during a talk at Friday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Brentwood.

“The war itself is a very crucial one in the development of the country, but it is also extremely important to Tennessee,” Brown said.

As Brown pointed out, the War of 1812 involved numerous important figures in Tennessee history and also helped shape the state’s identity and relationship with the larger Union. His talk made clear that Tennessee would not be the Tennessee we know today if it were not for this neglected war.

Brown started off by highlighting the one event in the war that he said most people were familiar with: the Battle of New Orleans. Even if they do not know much about the battle itself, which shot Andrew Jackson to national stardom, it is likely that many people have heard the hit 1959 Johnny Horton song about it.

There is much more to the War of 1812, though, than one famous battle and one famous cultural artifact.

The war traces its origins to the Napoleonic Wars, which tore through Europe near the beginning of the nineteenth century and pitted Great Britain and its allies against France and its allies. Great Britain, running short of men due to the great demands of that conflict, began seizing American ships and forcing American sailors into British service.

“As an upstart young nation we took offense at that,” Brown said.

Although this impressment of American sailors played a major role in getting the United States into the war, Brown said it was a less important issue in land-locked Tennessee and other “Western” states. In these areas the main instigator for involvement in the war was “a perception…that the British are inciting Indian attacks on the frontier,” Brown said.

More specifically, Tennesseans were concerned about Indians from the Creek nation in Alabama and Georgia who decided to join up with Tecumseh, an Indian leader who allied himself and his people with the British.

“A war up on the Canadian frontier does not concern Tennesseans,” Brown said, referring to one important arena of the war. “A war going on in the state of Alabama is a different story. That’s right next door.”

Eventually many of the Creeks who allied with the British would be defeated by Andrew Jackson at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend in Alabama. Brown said that over 90 percent of the soldiers who fought there were Tennesseans, a fact which helped to establish Tennessee’s identity as the Volunteer State.

The importance of the War of 1812 to Tennessee history has a lot to do with Jackson and the fame he accrued after the Battle of New Orleans.

That battle, Brown said, involved some British ships that were repulsed during the Battle of Baltimore at Fort McHenry, where Francis Scott Key wrote the words to “The Star Spangled Banner.”

In New Orleans, the British defeat was even worse. In roughly an hour, Jackson’s motley force of regular army troops, militiamen, free black soldiers, Choctaw Indians and even a few pirates, cost the British 2,000 men killed or wounded, Brown said. In contrast, the United States lost three killed and 23 wounded.

It was “one of the most lopsided victories in American military history,” Brown said, adding that it was also “one of the worst losses for the British in their history.”

Of course, what Jackson and his men did not know was that at the time of the battle, a treaty had already been signed between Great Britain and the United States. This fact fell by the wayside, however, and Jackson became a hero, the power of his victory in New Orleans enough to gloss over earlier American defeats in Canada and shape the national perception of the war.

“In the minds of a lot of Americans Andrew Jackson has single-handedly won the War of 1812,” he said. “That’s not true, but…perception is reality. What does this do for Andrew Jackson? He becomes the most famous man in America and he’s gonna be elected president.”

What the war did for Jackson it also in a way did for Tennessee. In 1812, Tennessee had only been a state for 16 years. It had yet to make a name for itself on the national stage.

“Andrew Jackson’s rise to fame takes Tennessee along with it,” Brown said. “Before the war we had just come in as a fresh, backwater, frontier state. People up in Philadelphia looked upon us as a bunch of hillbillies who all we did was drink corn liquor, and you know we weren’t really a real state.”

The prominent role that Jackson and Tennesseans played in key battles throughout the war, though, changed perceptions of Tennessee.

The nation learned “that these Tennesseans will fight and that they’ve earned their spot in the Union,” Brown said.

As big a role as he played in the conflict, Jackson was not the only famous Tennessean to be involved in the War of 1812.

Believe it or not “nearly a third of our counties are named after somebody connected to the War of 1812,” Brown said.

A young Davy Crockett, for instance, fought the Creeks under Jackson. David Farragut served on the U.S.S. Essex during the war at the tender age of 11 and was actually given command of a British vessel that the Essex captured, something that apparently did not sit well with that ship’s crew. Willie Blount, Brown said was “more than any other person responsible for us being called the Volunteer State.” This is due to the fact that Blount put up his own money to help raise volunteers when the country needed more soldiers.