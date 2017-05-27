Watch best horses, fearless riders run the course at Grand Prix

The 2017 Tractor Supply Company Music Country Grand Prix, Middle Tennessee’s premier equestrian show jumping competition, will take place this coming Saturday at Brownland Farm in Franklin.

“We’re looking forward to this year’s Music Country Grand Prix and an afternoon of exciting competition,” said Sarah Ingram, Co-Chair of the 2017 event with Jennifer Pennington, in a press release announcing the competition. “This event features the type of riveting show jumping seen at the Olympics. It’s sure to be another thrilling day of fearless and spectacular competition, as the participants contend for the $40,000 purse.”

Brownland Farm is at 1155 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069. The driveway is just north of the Harpeth River bridge on Hillsboro Road.

Gates open at 3 p.m. for the event, which will begin with a silent auction and other entertainment. The riders begin competing at 5 p.m.

General Admission is $15 (children under 10 are free).

Since 2005, the Music Country Grand Prix has raised more than $1,400,000 for Saddle Up!, the oldest and largest equine-based program in Middle Tennessee changing the lives of children and youth with disabilities through the power of the horse.

In addition to the breathtaking competition, the Music Country Grand Prix includes a Patrons’ Tent with dinner and bar, a specially created “People Prix” in which children (and kids at heart) can test their jumping abilities over custom made people jumps, and a silent auction with varied and unique items.

The Patrons Tent gourmet buffet will open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit the website, www.musiccountrygrandprix.com, or contact Saddle Up! Development Director Knox Brewer at 615-794-1150 x32 or kbrewer@saddleupnashville.org.

This is the 12th year that Tractor Supply Company has been the presenting sponsor for the event.