Watch for heat-related illnesses as summer temperatures climb

By ASHLEY COKER

As summer temperatures continue to climb, the risk of heat-related illnesses rises.

Heat-related illnesses can result in anything from mild discomfort to life-threatening heatstroke.

The Mayo Clinic defines heatstroke as “a condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures.”

Heatstroke occurs when the body reaches an internal temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Left untreated, it can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The National Weather Service (NWS) estimates that about 175 Americans die from heat-related illnesses each year, with the highest percentage of victims being adults over 50. The second highest risk has been observed in children under 10.

With two heat-related fatalities in 2015, Tennessee was one of only 11 states to report lives lost to excessive heat. Both Tennessee deaths occurred inside homes, according to the newest available data from the NWS.

The Tennessee Department of Health released the following tips to avoid heat-related illness:

Remain indoors in an air-conditioned room during hot temperatures. If a home is not air conditioned, try to spend the hottest hours of the day in a cool public place such as a library, movie theater or store.

When in a closed space such as a car or house without air conditioning, open windows for ventilation. Never leave children or pets in a parked car.

Avoid excessive physical exertion in hot temperatures, especially in the middle of the day. Take frequent rest periods in a cool, shady place during activity.

Drink extra fluids, preferably at least eight ounces of water or diluted fruit juice each hour. Alcohol and beverages with caffeine do not count. They can make the heat’s effects on your body worse.

Wear light-colored, loose, lightweight clothing to reflect heat and allow air to circulate around the body. Wear a broad-brimmed hat in the sun.

Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein, which increase metabolic heat and water loss.

Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

The Department of Health encourages people to call 911 if they or someone they know exhibits the following symptoms of heatstroke: body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit; red, hot and dry skin without sweating; rapid, strong pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and loss of consciousness.

While waiting on emergency assistance, the Department of Health encourages people to get the victim to a shady area, cool them rapidly using cool water and monitor body temperature until it reaches 101 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Do not give the victim any fluids to drink.

To learn more about managing your risk for heat-related illnesses, contact your physician or local health department.