Water main work will close lanes in Brentwood this week

Photo courtesy of City of Brentwood.

A project with the goal of moving water more efficiently around the west side of town will lead to some lane closures this week.

A new water main is being installed at the intersection of Granny White Pike and Johnson Chapel Road as part of the city’s Granny White Waterline Connector Project, according to a City of Brentwood post on the Nextdoor site.

The total project involves 1,000 feet of new eight-inch pipe between Belle Rive Road and Johnson Chapel Road.

Water Services Department Director Chris Milton told the Brentwood Home Page about the purpose of this project back in July.

“We’re connecting some lines up on Granny White Pike, in that area, which gives us a lot more flexibility to be able to move water around the system, to help keep fresh water in the system and to help” get water to people during peak times, Milton said.

According to the city’s website, the project should be completed by mid-September.