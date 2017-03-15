Watershed Association warns about invasive species as planting season begins

Harpeth River Watershed Association volunteers on March 4 cleared about 1,000 square feet of invasive species from Edwin Warner Park. // SUBMITTED

The Harpeth River Watershed Association is greeting the spring planting season by urging people to use native species and be aware of invasive species that are present in the ecosystem.

Invasive plant species are plants growing outside of their native habitat range.

They are most often introduced when they are planted in gardens or yards. Some of these plants are able to reproduce and spread rapidly causing potential harm to our ecosystem. These invasive plants can be harmful because they can out compete and overshadow our native species.

Volunteers from the Harpeth River Watershed Association participated in Weed Wrangle, a one-day, citywide, volunteer effort to help rescue our public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal of especially harmful trees, vines and flowering plants. Weed Wrangle was started by The Garden Club of Nashville in 2015.

The following are a few of the most common in Middle Tennessee:

Common/Japanese/Chinese Privet

Japanese siltgrass

Kudzu

Japenese Honeysuckle

English Ivy

Winter Creeper

Experts suggest the following alternatives to non-native species that can grow and thrive out of control here: