June 05, 2017

WCS announces top two students from each high school graduating class

A total of 2,797 graduating seniors made up the Class of 2017 in Williamson County Schools.

Graduation ceremonies concluded on Memorial Day weekend.

The school district on Friday announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the 2016-17 school year.

These students were first and second in their class, respectively.

“This honor is a culmination of many years of hard work and dedication to their studies,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney. “I celebrate their accomplishments with these students, their families and their teachers.”

As of May 25, this year’s graduating seniors have been offered approximately $170 million in college scholarships. That’s $25 million more than last year’s class and $34 million more than the Class of 2015.

Brentwood High

Harry Westbrook Valedictorian

Katherine Beier Salutatorian

Centennial High

Jeevan Kypa Valedictorian

Sydney Brown Salutatorian

Fairview High

Noelle Bates Valedictorian

Kayley Hoffman Salutatorian

Franklin High

Musa Subramaniam Valedictorian

Kristin Rheins Salutatorian

Independence High

Liam Spoletini Valedictorian

Carter Gillenwater Salutatorian

Page High

Dillon Purdue Valedictorian

Colin Lamb Salutatorian

Ravenwood High

Kathryn Rigsby Valedictorian

Patrick Fallon Salutatorian

Renaissance High

Henry Brainard Valedictorian

William Snodgrass Salutatorian

Summit High

Sydney Peay Valedictorian

Isaac Shirk Salutatorian

