WCS college fair attracts students from all across Middle Tennessee Wednesday

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Williamson County Schools college fair attracted hundreds of high school students and parents from across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

The fair occupied about a third of Cool Springs Galleria, lining the halls with tables from over 150 colleges, universities and branches of the military seeking the area’s finest students.

For high schoolers and parents, the fair provided valuable information on post secondary programs.

“We are out here looking to find colleges for my two daughters,” Kent Minich, a father of two high schoolers from Nashville said. “One basically decided on MTSU tonight and the other has plenty to look at.”

For other students, the fair provided details about financial aid and programs at the schools they already planned to attend.

“I had definitely been leaning toward Auburn [University],” Page High School Junior, James said. “The Fair was helpful because it helped me learn about scholarships I could apply for that I didn’t know they had.”