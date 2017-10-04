WCS fall break and other holidays coming

Williamson County Schools will be entering the busy season of school holidays next week, starting with fall break on Oct. 11-13.

Now through the holiday season, the schools will have the most out days of the year.

School will be closed on the following days this semester:

Fall Break: Oct. 11-13

Thanksgiving: Nov. 20-24

Winter break: Dec. 22-Jan. 4

To prepare for closings and other district schedulings, see the academic calendar below.

For activities for students during the week, check out the Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s Minecraft or Colorwheels Art Workshop specialty here.