WCS, FSSD seek exhibitors for annual area career fair

Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special Schools District have announced plans for the annual World of Possibilities Career Exploration Day.

For 16 years, the fair had offered a extensive look at Williamson County and Franklin jobs to the area’s eighth graders.

This year’s event is slated for Nov. 9 at the Williamson County Agriculture Expo Park. The event will run from 8:30-2 p.m. and is open to students of WCS, FSSD and home school in the area.

