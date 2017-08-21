WCS hosts eclipse viewing party, experiences substantial absenteeism

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Despite the decision to stay in school during the total solar eclipse, Williamson County Schools immersed students in the rare event through a solar eclipse party at Lipscomb Elementary.

While Williamson County was one of the only school districts in the area to remain open on eclipse day, Lipscomb Elementary Principal Michelle Contich said the school was excited by the opportunity to teach during the event.

“We’ve been very excited about it and when the schools did decide to keep us in school, we were very excited,” Contich said. “We’ve just been running with it.”

The school and the Parent Teacher Organization moved the annual science week from February to this week in preparation of the eclipse. Students heard from guest speakers from Dyer’s observatory and built models of the eclipse to better understand the rare event.

However, despite interactive learning and school being in session, many parents pulled their children out of school for all or part of the day to see the eclipse.

According to a tweet from Superintendent Mike Looney, around 70 percent of county students were present at 10 a.m.

According to Contich, attendance continued to decline throughout the day as parents checked-out students for the eclipse.

The students who stayed in school did not regret it.

“It’s really just super exciting,” Brady Thurman, a 5th grader at LES said before the eclipse. “We’re outside and we’ve learned a lot about the sun and what to expect…I’m glad I get to see it and I’m glad I get to see it with my friends.”

After 30 minutes outside and about a minute of total eclipse, students clapped and cheered. Some even forgot they were in school.

“It was the coolest thing I had ever seen and it didn’t even feel like school anymore,” Michael Chieriello, 4th grade, said after the eclipse. “It was cool to feel the temperature and see the shadows and all of the things we were told would happen.”

Below are photos of 4th and 5th graders at the school’s total eclipse party.

Photos courtesy of Sarah Grace Taylor