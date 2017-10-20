WCS named exemplary school district, 19 county schools named reward schools

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

In a continued onslaught of good news for Williamson County Schools, the district was named an exemplary school district by the state while 19 of its schools were deemed reward schools.

Each year the Tennessee Department of Education does accountability assessments on school districts and schools.

Districts are assessed in three areas: achievement status, subgroup status and final determination with the highest possible result being exemplary.

According to the district on Friday, they received a letter announcing they hit exemplary in all three categories for the 2016-17 school year.

The Department of Education has also named 19 of the district’s schools reward schools, meaning their accountability assessments put them in the top five percent in the state.

“This is a wonderful accomplishment by our students, teachers and support staff,” said WCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney. “They inspire me each and every day, and I could not be more proud.”

The high marks come in a series of several state recognitions for the district in the last few weeks which began with the announcement that WCS hit a record 25.2 composite ACT score and more recently the district’s elementary and middle school TNReady results announced earlier this week which surpassed the state average in every category.

Below is a list of the reward schools in the district:

Performance and Progress

Clovercroft Elementary

Hunters Bend Elementary

Nolensville Elementary

Ravenwood High

Scales Elementary

Sunset Middle

Performance

Allendale Elementary

Brentwood High

College Grove Elementary

Edmondson Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Grassland Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Kenrose Elementary

Page High

Pearre Creek Elementary

Renaissance High

Trinity Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary