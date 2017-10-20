WCS named exemplary school district, 19 county schools named reward schools

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR
In a continued onslaught of good news for Williamson County Schools, the district was named an exemplary school district by the state while 19 of its schools were deemed reward schools.
Each year the Tennessee Department of Education does accountability assessments on school districts and schools.
Districts are assessed in three areas: achievement status, subgroup status and final determination with the highest possible result being exemplary.
According to the district on Friday, they received a letter announcing they hit exemplary in all three categories for the 2016-17 school year.
The Department of Education has also named 19 of the district’s schools reward schools, meaning their accountability assessments put them in the top five percent in the state.
“This is a wonderful accomplishment by our students, teachers and support staff,” said WCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney. “They inspire me each and every day, and I could not be more proud.”
The high marks come in a series of several state recognitions for the district in the last few weeks which began with the announcement that WCS hit a record 25.2 composite ACT score and more recently the district’s elementary and middle school TNReady results announced earlier this week which surpassed the state average in every category.
Below is a list of the reward schools in the district:
Performance and Progress
Clovercroft Elementary
Hunters Bend Elementary
Nolensville Elementary
Ravenwood High
Scales Elementary
Sunset Middle
Performance
Allendale Elementary
Brentwood High
College Grove Elementary
Edmondson Elementary
Fairview Elementary
Grassland Elementary
Heritage Elementary
Kenrose Elementary
Page High
Pearre Creek Elementary
Renaissance High
Trinity Elementary
Walnut Grove Elementary