WCS names new schools in Brentwood, Thompson’s Station

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Williamson County School Board voted Thursday night to name the new elementary school in Brentwood and the new elementary and middle schools in Thompson’s Station Jordan Elementary and Thompson’s Station Elementary/Middle, respectively.

While the 11 present board members voted unanimously to name the new elementary and middle schools in Thompson’s Station Thompson’s Station Middle School and Thompson’s Station Elementary School, the board was far more divided on the naming of the new Brentwood elementary school.

After public comments from several students of WCS and members of the public, Split Log Elementary, once an obvious front runner, was challenged substantially by the name of Sgt. George Jordan, an African American United States Medal of Honor recipient.

While some members of the board were dissuaded by a school board policy that states “naming buildings and ancillary facilities after individuals is discouraged,” the emotionally and historically charged petition led by a student to name the Brentwood school for Jordan prevailed.

“He was born a slave and he was born in an era when we didn’t recognize people who were African American or black,” Fourth District representative Anne McGraw said. “That’s not what we have traditionally done in this county and I think it will mean a lot to a lot of people.”

After recognizing the controversy it will cause and conceding that it would be easier to name the school Split Log Elementary, McGraw implored the Board to “right a wrong” by naming the school Jordan Elementary.

For other members of the board, it was the impassioned pleas by high school students and members of the public that changed their minds.

“It’s a difficult thing for me to go against a local committee and a staff recommendation,” District Nine representative Rick Wimberly said. “I actually came prepared tonight to support Split Log, but after hearing the presentations we heard tonight, there’s no way I could vote for anything other than Jordan. … If people say public comment doesn’t make a difference, I’m here to tell you first hand that it does.”

Upon first vote, the board favored Jordan over Split Log 6-5, but policy requires the vote have at least seven in favor.

Despite a push by Jay Galbreath of the sixth district to send the names back to committee, the board voted for a second time on the name.

Angela Durham of the first district switched her vote to a yes in the second round, tipping the scales in favor of Jordan Elementary.

The final 7-4 vote was as follows:

Angela Durham: Yes

Dan Cash: Yes

Anne McGraw: Yes

Gary Anderson: No

Jay Galbreath: No

Sheila Cleveland: No

Candy Emerson: Yes

Rick Wimberly: Yes

Eric Welch: Yes

KC Haugh: No

Nancy Garrett: Yes