WCS Superintendent proposes donating buses to Houston schools after Harvey

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

A county memorandum is calling for the donation of six surplus school buses to be donated to schools in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney introduced the memorandum to the school board. The board will discuss it at Thursday’s county school board work session.

“WCS currently has six school buses that are still operable but have met their maximum mileage or age to be used for a Tennessee public school and therefore are surplus for WCS purposes,” Looney writes in the memorandum. “We anticipate that a number of school districts in southeast Texas will have a short term need for buses as they recover from Hurricane Harvey.”

On the memorandum, Looney recommends the board donate one or more buses to any public school system in Texas that is in need after Harvey.

Last week, Looney and the schools collected 2,000 backpacks and other school supplies for the Houston Independent School District.

