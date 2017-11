Williamson County Schools will host the first two “Let’s Talk School” meetings of the 2017-18 school year this Tuesday and Thursday nights.

The meetings are designed to give parents and the school community the opportunity to talk to Superintendent Mike Looney and members of the Williamson County Board of Education about WCS issues.

WCS have scheduled the meetings for November 7 and 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s meeting is at Centennial High School and Thursday’s is at Summit High School.