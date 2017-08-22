WCSB approves student bill of rights

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Williamson County School Board approved a new student Bill of Rights on Monday night.

The 17-part bylaw was composed by members of the board and student representatives from each of the area’s high schools.

“I’d like to thank each and every one of you students for participating in this,” Board Member Dan Cash of District Two said. “Your maturity is outstanding and what you’re looking for rightfully belongs to you.”

Cash recommended the students add a section about responsible use of personal technology to the student responsibility section, a proposal adamantly supported by Superintendent Mike Looney.

“If the students hear it from their peers such as you, it might hit home better than a seven-page document in our policy,” Cash added.

After students agreed to include the technology amendment, the 12 present members of the board voted unanimously to approve the amendment and then the Bill of Rights.

The student representatives then read the Bill of Rights as follows:

“Williamson County Schools recognizes that our students are our most important stakeholders. As such, our educators also play a vital role in providing a safe, engaging, and academically rich environment for students to achieve success. For this reason, this document has been designed, in collaboration with student leaders, to articulate the fundamental commitments made to serve the students of this district. It is the District’s intention to provide students with resources and support to prepare them for college and career opportunities.

The Student/Teacher Partnership

It is impossible to list all of the rights of students. Therefore, the following list of rights shall not be construed to deny or limit others retained by the students on their own campus in their capacity as members of the student body or as citizens.

Students have the right to:

Be treated with courtesy and respect by all WCS representatives.

A quality education that meets students’ academic needs; with preparation for college and career opportunities.

A course outline defining methods for grading and identifying major projects and exams (Middle & High Only) (Reference Board Policy 4.200).

A safe learning environment that prohibits bullying and harassment (Reference Board Policies 1.808, 5.500, 6.3032, 6.304).

Receive timely information regarding grades, progress and performance (e.g., attendance, discipline, and communication).

Work collaboratively with the teacher to identify opportunities to improve.

Participate in discussions that affect their education without reprisal.

Expect no homework to be assigned over holiday breaks or with a due date that immediately falls upon the return of students (Reference Board Policy 4.607).

Responsibilities of Students

In partnership with Williamson County Schools, students are charged with certain responsibilities essential in promoting the highest standard of excellence. It is impossible to list all student responsibilities, but it must be emphasized that lack of responsibility may result in negative consequences for the student. It is your responsibility to:

Attend school every day, on time, and ready to learn.

Show respect for others and the differences of others.

Come to class prepared.

Submit quality work to ensure overall success.

Utilize tutoring and other learning resources provided by the school when needed.

Follow all district and local school policies/rules.

Treat authority figures with the same respect you would expect in return.

BE NICE.