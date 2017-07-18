WCSB hosts superintendent’s awards banquet, announces ACT and scholarship milestones

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney predicts that the Class of 2018 will earn enough college scholarship money to reach the $1 billion mark in scholarships since 2010 as well as hit a new average ACT high score.

The Williamson County School Board hosted its annual superintendent’s awards banquet on Tuesday night, during which Looney made the predictions about the milestones for the upcoming year.

Before honoring the county schools for achievements in the 2016-17 school year, Looney introduced the “Billion Dollar Breakthrough,” his prediction about reaching the $1 billion earned mark in scholarships since 2010.

“It’s big for our kids and their parents to get them into school but it also shows the almost out-of-control growth of our schools,” Looney said.

In another prediction based on in-house calculations, Looney says the school system will likely hit a new average ACT score for the county after the 2016-17 numbers are finalized, beating last year’s record-breaking 24.7.

During the awards ceremony, Brentwood High School lead the pack with five wins. A total of 19 different elementary, middle and high schools were honored in categories ranging from attendance to academic growth.

Below is a complete list of the night’s winners:

Elementary

Highest Student Attendance – Edmondson Elementary School

Highest Teacher Attendance – Clovercroft Elementary School

Media Award – Walnut Grove Elementary School

Perfect Audit 2010-17 – Crockett Elementary School, Grassland Elementary School, Oakview Elementary School and Winstead Elementary School

Superintendent’s Superior Award for Academic Achievement – Lipscomb Elementary School

Middle School

Highest Student Attendance – Sunset Middle School

Highest Teacher Attendance – Grassland Middle School

Media Award – Mill Creek Middle School

Superintendent’s Superior Award for Academic Achievement – Brentwood Middle School

High School

Highest Participation in Advanced Placement Courses – Brentwood High School

Highest Graduation Rate – Renaissance High School

Most National Merit Scholars – Brentwood High School

Most State and National Recognition in the Arts – Ravenwood High School

Highest Student Attendance – Nolensville High School

Highest Teacher Attendance – Brentwood High School

Media award – Franklin High School and Independence High School

Highest ACT Score – Brentwood

Highest Percent of 21 or Higher on the ACT – Brentwood

Highest ACT Growth – Page High School