WCSB hosts superintendent’s awards banquet, announces ACT and scholarship milestones

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney predicts that the Class of 2018 will earn enough college scholarship money to reach the $1 billion mark in scholarships since 2010 as well as hit a new average ACT high score.
The Williamson County School Board hosted its annual superintendent’s awards banquet on Tuesday night, during which Looney made the predictions about the milestones for the upcoming year.
Before honoring the county schools for achievements in the 2016-17 school year, Looney introduced the “Billion Dollar Breakthrough,” his prediction about reaching the $1 billion earned mark in scholarships since 2010.
“It’s big for our kids and their parents to get them into school but it also shows the almost out-of-control growth of our schools,” Looney said.
In another prediction based on in-house calculations, Looney says the school system will likely hit a new average ACT score for the county after the 2016-17 numbers are finalized, beating last year’s record-breaking 24.7.
During the awards ceremony, Brentwood High School lead the pack with five wins. A total of 19 different elementary, middle and high schools were honored in categories ranging from attendance to academic growth.
Below is a complete list of the night’s winners:
Elementary
Highest Student Attendance – Edmondson Elementary School
Highest Teacher Attendance – Clovercroft Elementary School
Media Award – Walnut Grove Elementary School
Perfect Audit 2010-17 – Crockett Elementary School, Grassland Elementary School, Oakview Elementary School and Winstead Elementary School
Superintendent’s Superior Award for Academic Achievement – Lipscomb Elementary School
Middle School
Highest Student Attendance – Sunset Middle School
Highest Teacher Attendance – Grassland Middle School
Media Award – Mill Creek Middle School
Superintendent’s Superior Award for Academic Achievement – Brentwood Middle School
High School
Highest Participation in Advanced Placement Courses – Brentwood High School
Highest Graduation Rate – Renaissance High School
Most National Merit Scholars – Brentwood High School
Most State and National Recognition in the Arts – Ravenwood High School
Highest Student Attendance – Nolensville High School
Highest Teacher Attendance – Brentwood High School
Media award – Franklin High School and Independence High School
Highest ACT Score – Brentwood
Highest Percent of 21 or Higher on the ACT – Brentwood
Highest ACT Growth – Page High School