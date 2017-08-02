We can’t help but love these Nashville Instagram babies!

By LEENA KOLLAR
There are many things to love about Nashville besides the music, food and majestic landscape. Like … babies!
It’s hard not to smile when you’re near a baby (unless of course, the sweet thing is hungry, tired or has a diaper full of poo and is wailing loud enough for people in Chattanooga to hear.)
And since we know how hard it can be sometimes to journey through motherhood (the scariest hood there is, am I right?), we want to support local moms as much as we can. Sometimes just seeing a smiling baby can boost your mood and remind you of everything that makes being a mom so wonderful. We all have our hard days and without a mom squad to get us through, mommyland can be a sad, scary place to live.
With that being said, we want to show off some of Nashville’s cutest Instagram babies with the hopes that we can lift your spirits and put a smile on your face. Whether your kids are being snuggly and cooperative or making you want to rip your hair out, we hope you’ll smile so much that your cheeks hurt when you see these adorable faces.
That’s the cutest and coolest little Nashville angel ever!
http://instagram.com/p/BWgN919AiPI/?taken-by=kaileerichesphotography
My thoughts about cupcakes exactly.
http://instagram.com/p/BVh2NEPnNNx/?taken-by=sheilad.photo
That red hair! Those blue eyes! Precious as can be.
http://instagram.com/p/BVC_Vz8B4L1/?taken-by=hopeclinic
Such a sweet smile, we can’t handle it!
Cake smash sessions are so much fun. Book yours today! www.shannonpaynephotography.com #cakesmash #cake #cakesmashsession #nashvillecakes #nashville #nashvilletn #nashvillebaby #nashvillebaby #nashvillebabyphotography #nashvillebabyphotographer #nashvillecakesmashphotographer #firstbirthday #canon #blmommymagazine #blmommy #clickinmoms #lemonadeandlenses #canon #capturedmoments #one #oneyearold #oneyearsession
Life is so much better with cake. Especially a smash cake!
No words. Just love. And those baby toes? Delish.
This happy little guy looks happy, and that makes us happy!
http://instagram.com/p/BWxiRbkARUW/?taken-by=rylansriches
I mean, really, does it get any more precious than this?
DONUTS are a girls best friend 🍩 •Crop top: @jaydenandolivia •Bow: @sassandbubs •Shorts: @carters •gladiator sandals: @jaydenandolivia 💗 •#brandrepsearch #14months #jaydenandolivia #happy #love #girlmom #nashvillebaby #cutekidsclub #babyfashion #kidzootd #trendy_tots #cutebabies #igbaby #trendytots #minimodelfeatures #kidzfashion #nashville #prettygirl #star #babymodel #smiles #stylinkids #kidslookbook #brandrep #fashionista #trendykids #misshaydenmckenna #croptops #sassandbubsco #toddlerlife
Now this is what you call a fashionista. And you’re speaking our language with that donut top, girl!
You know what’s cuter than a Nashville baby? A Nashville baby getting kisses from her big sis.