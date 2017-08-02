We can’t help but love these Nashville Instagram babies!

By LEENA KOLLAR

There are many things to love about Nashville besides the music, food and majestic landscape. Like … babies!

It’s hard not to smile when you’re near a baby (unless of course, the sweet thing is hungry, tired or has a diaper full of poo and is wailing loud enough for people in Chattanooga to hear.)

And since we know how hard it can be sometimes to journey through motherhood (the scariest hood there is, am I right?), we want to support local moms as much as we can. Sometimes just seeing a smiling baby can boost your mood and remind you of everything that makes being a mom so wonderful. We all have our hard days and without a mom squad to get us through, mommyland can be a sad, scary place to live.

With that being said, we want to show off some of Nashville’s cutest Instagram babies with the hopes that we can lift your spirits and put a smile on your face. Whether your kids are being snuggly and cooperative or making you want to rip your hair out, we hope you’ll smile so much that your cheeks hurt when you see these adorable faces.

Ivy posing for everyone. . #babystuff #babiesofig #babyphotography #babyentrepreneur #babiesofinstagram #nashvillebabies A post shared by true_gent (@true_gent) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

That’s the cutest and coolest little Nashville angel ever!

My thoughts about cupcakes exactly.

That red hair! Those blue eyes! Precious as can be.

Such a sweet smile, we can’t handle it!

Life is so much better with cake. Especially a smash cake!

No words. Just love. And those baby toes? Delish.

#growingupgerber #nashvillebabies #anakin #baby A post shared by Brittany Bigbee (@brittanyking42) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

This happy little guy looks happy, and that makes us happy!

I mean, really, does it get any more precious than this?

Now this is what you call a fashionista. And you’re speaking our language with that donut top, girl!

"Because I have a sister, I will always have a friend" 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 There is absolutely nothing better in this world than witnessing the love and bond between these two! 📸 by the amazing @mingo_house A post shared by DULCIS MEMORIA by Nanda Santos (@nandaqsantos) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

You know what’s cuter than a Nashville baby? A Nashville baby getting kisses from her big sis.