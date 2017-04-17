WEATHER ALERT: flash flood warning in Williamson County until 6:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Northwestern Williamson County until 6:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

At 4:34 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include… Dickson, Centerville, Burns, Fairview, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs and Lyles.

Take proper precautions on roadways due to slick surfaces and large areas of pooled water. The National Weather service urges you to turn your vehicle around if you encounter an area of flooding as the water may be deeper than it appears.