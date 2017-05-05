Weather forecast scrubs Franklin Balloon Festival

The Vanderbilt Health Franklin Balloon Festival, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Westhaven, has been postponed to an as-yet-to-be-determined date, according to a Twitter post from the Franklin Traffic Operations Center.

Weather forecasts call for thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, and winds at 19 miles per hour.

Hot Air balloons are not considered safe when winds exceed 10 mph. Ideally, the winds should be less than 5 mph to avoid rough landings or flame damage to the nylon “envelope” should a gust indent the envelope when the burner is activated, a particular hazard for tethered balloons.