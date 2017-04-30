Weather Service announces tornado watch for much of Middle Tennessee

Menacing clouds hang over the popular Main Street Festival in Franklin this afternoon. // MARK COOK

WEATHER ALERT brought to you by Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for several counties in Middle Tennessee, including Davidson, Maury, Sumner and Williamson.

The watch as issued will expire at 7 p.m. this evening.

Gusty winds were already buffeting the area earlier today, and forecasts called for up to two lines of storms coming through.

In Franklin, some vendors were holding down items in their tents during some wind gusts before the watch was issued.

Later, officials decided to shut down the festival a few hours early.

The complete list of counties under the watch is as follows:

Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Fentress, Giles, Grunday, Jackson, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson.