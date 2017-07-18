Weather service issues warning about heat this week

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement alerting Middle Tennessee residents of very high temperatures the rest of this week.

“The first significant heat wave of the summer will arrive mid-week and continue until the weekend,” the statement reads.

The hottest days will be Thursday to Saturday, the National Weather Service said. The temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90’s with the heat index soaring in between 100 to 104 degrees, the NWS said.

Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents as well.

The Franklin Police Department issued a press release earlier this week warning people not to leave children or pets in the car while they make a quick stop because it is against the law.

Spring Hill Police Department also Tweeted a warning.

“It is going to be hot the next few days,” the Tweet said. “Please do not leave pets/kids in hot vehicles while you go into an air conditioned store.”

The National Weather Service advises people to wear loose, light fitting clothing and drink water. It also advises people to stay indoors during the afternoon hours.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.