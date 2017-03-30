Web site ranks Ravenwood top in state for STEM education

Ravenwood High School was listed as the best high school for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) in by Niche, a real estate web site that publishes data on schools and communities.

Here’s a quick look at the 2017 Best High Schools for STEM in Tennessee: 1. Ravenwood High School 2. Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School, Nashville 3. Central Magnet School, Murfreesboro 4. Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School, Nashville 5. L&N STEM Academy, Knoxville 6. Brentwood High School

Niche assessed 15,310 high schools nationwide using SAT/ACT math scores, math proficiency, advanced math class enrollment and AP math and science enrollment, college majors and data from parents.

Magnet schools dominated the list, but most Williamson County high schools were in the top 50.

Franklin High School ranked No. 10, Page was 12, Centennial was 18, Independence was 24, Summit was 30 and Rennaissance was ranked at 47.