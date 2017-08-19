WEEK 1 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Oakland rattles Indy; CPA dominates Stratford; FRA, GCA fall

WEEK 1 FOOTBALL SCORES

Independence 6 at Oakland 38

Stratford 12 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 43

Davidson Academy 34 at Franklin Road Academy 19

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 45 at Grace Christian Academy 28

Grace Christian Academy quarterback passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in Friday’s 45-28 loss against Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.

He finished with 172 passing yards, 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Kolby Alonzo led GCA’s receiving corps with five catches for 87 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Kitch Cash added two catches for 77 yards and a score, while Andrew Bramblett rushed for 78 yards on nine carries.

GCA’s defense was led by Cole Chapman, who had 10 tackles. Oliver Hunter added six tackles, including one for a loss.