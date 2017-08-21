Week 1 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Christ Presbyterian Academy running back/linebacker Kane Patterson is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for Week 1.

The junior rushed for 92 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in a 43-12 win against Stratford.

Honorable Mentions

Parker Bullion, Brentwood WR: Hauled in five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s 14-10 victory at Franklin.

Colton Dooley, Nolensville RB: Rushed for 111 yards on 25 carries in a 27-26 loss against Fayetteville.

Wesley Jones, Nolensville WR: Caught three passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Tim Stayskal, Nolensville H-back/LB: Registered nine tackles (2.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Also had three catches for 59 yards.

Eric Stoxstill-Diggs, Franklin Road Academy QB: Recorded 195 passing yards, 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 34-19 loss against Davidson Academy.

Lance Wilhoite, Franklin Road Academy WR: Caught 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Carter McKechnie, Brentwood RB: Rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Nick Stallcup, Ravenwood QB: Registered 165 passing yards and 74 rushing yards, two touchdowns (one run) and one interception in a 26-23 loss against Centennial.

Andrew Mason, Ravenwood WR: Caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Sam West, Christ Presbyterian Academy RB: Had six carries for 101.