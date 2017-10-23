Week 10 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Ravenwood offensive weapon Nick Stallcup is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for Week 10.

The senior recorded 85 receiving yards, 71 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 42-27 win at Fairview. He also had 13 passing yards.

Ravenwood (7-2, 3-1) battles Independence (5-4, 3-1) in a crucial Region 6-AAA showdown Friday.

Honorable Mentions

Jordan Smith, Ravenwood RB: Rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Carson Shacklett, Brentwood QB: Completed 12 of 16 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 win against Marshall County.

Brian Garcia, Ravenwood QB: Passed for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Gavin Schoenwald, Brentwood Academy QB: Passed for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-0 win against Montgomery Bell Academy.

Cam Johnson, Brentwood Academy WR: Caught two touchdown passes.

Colton Dooley, Nolensville RB: Rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-20 loss against Marshall County.