Week 11 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Ravenwood running back Jordan Smith is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for Week 11.

The Raptors leaned on the sophomore in Friday’s rainy matchup against Independence. He carried the ball 18 times for 237 yards and a touchdown to lead Ravenwood to a 22-13 win.

Ravenwood (8-2) will host LaVergne (4-6) in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday.

Honorable Mentions

Tomario Pleasant, Brentwood Academy RB: Rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-7 win against Ensowrth.

Kaden Dreier, Brentwood H-Back: Rushed for 43 yards, three touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 49-21 win against Centennial.

Jordan Nicholas, Brentwood RB: Rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Stallcup, Ravenwood ATH: Recorded 59 receiving yards, 57 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Kane Patterson, Christ Presbyterian Academy RB: Rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-19 win against Franklin Road Academy.