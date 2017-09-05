Week 3 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Brentwood running back Jordan Nicholas is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for Week 3.

Nicholas had eight carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 38-0 win against Dickson County.

He had touchdown runs of 10 and 28 yards in the victory.

Brentwood (3-0) hosts Stewarts Creek (2-1) Friday.

Honorable Mentions

Sam West, Christ Presbyterian Academy RB: Rushed for 84 yards and two scores on six carries in Friday’s 28-0 win against Smyrna.

Eric Stoxstill-Diggs, Franklin Road Academy QB: Carried the ball 23 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 13-10 win against Lipscomb Academy.

Carter McKechnie, Brentwood RB: Had five carries for 46 yards, a 65-yard reception and two touchdowns.

Tomario Pleasant, Brentwood Academy RB: Rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in Friday’s 43-7 win against Pope John Paul II.

Gavin Schoenwald, Brentwood Academy QB: Recorded 169 passing yards and three touchdowns (1 run).

Michael Hunt, Brentwoood Academy DE: Had four tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups.

Tim Stayskal, Nolensville H-back/LB: Registered 10 catches for 97 yards and had nine tackles (2.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in a 27-13 loss against Spring Hill.