Week 3 ROUNDUP: CPA shuts out Smyrna; FRA earns first win

FOOTBALL

Smyrna 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 28

Christ Presbyterian Academy jumped to a 3-0 start to the year with a 28-0 win at home against Smyrna Friday. Smyrna was undefeated entering the contest.

Sam West put CPA ahead 7-0 with a 31-yard touchdown run three minutes into the contest.

A 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Eledge to wide receiver Noah Henderson extended the lead to 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter.

West added a 12-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes left in the first half, and a 25-yard touchdown pass by Eledge capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

CPA visits Pearl Cohn on Friday, Sept. 8.

Lipscomb Academy 10 at Franklin Road Academy 13

FRA defeated Lipscomb Academy 13-10 for its first win of the season Friday.