WEEK 3 ROUNDUP: Johnson, Van Landingham guide Page; Summit dominates White Co.

FOOTBALL

Franklin County 7 at Page 42

Page running back Bubba Johnson rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in Friday’s 42-7 win against Franklin County.

Quarterback Jacob Van Landingham rushed for 71 yards and three scores on 11 carries.

The win pushes Page to a 3-0 start to the year. It hosts Ravenwood (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 8.

SUMMIT 47 at WHITE COUNTY 0

The Summit Spartans racked up 462 total yards in Friday’s 47-0 win at White County.

George Odimegwu led the charge with 15 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, while Quinn Slaugenhoupt had three carries for 112 yards and two scores.

Payton Craig added seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Spartans only passed for six yards in the route. White County managed only 56 rushing yards and it threw an interception on its only pass attempt.