WEEK 4 ROUNDUP: Independence routs Hillsboro; CPA edged in overtime; Centennial, GCA fall

Christ Presbyterian Academy 46 at Pearl-Cohn 49 (Overtime)

The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions fell to 3-1 on the year with a 49-46 loss in overtime at Pearl-Cohn Friday.

After leading 28-17 at halftime, the Lions gave up 27 unanswered points in the third quarter. They stormed back to tie the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with around a minute left in the game.

CPA opened the extra frame with a 10-yard field goal for a 46-43 lead. Pearl-Cohn responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Shepherd to Jimmyrious Parker.

The Lions take on Battle Ground Academy in a Division II-AA Middle Region battle Friday, Sept. 15.

Cane Ridge 28 at Centennial 12

Centennial fell to 1-3 on the year with a 28-12 loss against Cane Ridge (3-1) Friday.

Independence 49 at Hillsboro 21

Independence took down Hillsboro 49-21 for its second straight win Friday.

Indy quarterback Nathan Cisco tossed five touchdowns in the win. Running back Troy Henderson rushed for two scores and caught another, while wide receiver TJ Sheffield had two touchdown receptions.

Kendrell Scurry and Isaiah Collier added touchdown catches in the win.

Grace Christian Academy 15 at Cornersville 39

GCA quarterback Austin Amor passed for 111 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 79 yards and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Josh Amor in Friday’s 39-15 loss at Cornersville.