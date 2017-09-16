Week 5 Football Roundup: Centennial crushes Dickson County; GCA loses to Richland

WEEK 5 FOOTBALL RESULTS

Centennial 46 at Dickson County 14

Centennial ended its three-game losing streak with a 46-14 win at Dickson County Friday.

The victory pushes CHS to 2-1 in Region 6-6A.

Running backs Jariel Wilson and Tre Carlton rushed for over 100 yards apiece in the win.

Grace Christian Academy 22 at Richland 26

Grace Christian Academy fell in its Region 5-1A matchup at Richland 26-22 Friday.

Quarterback Austin Amor had nine carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

GCA (1-3) visits McEwen on Friday, Sept. 22.