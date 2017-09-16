Week 5 Football Roundup: Centennial crushes Dickson County; GCA loses to Richland

WEEK 5 FOOTBALL RESULTS
Centennial 46 at Dickson County 14
Centennial ended its three-game losing streak with a 46-14 win at Dickson County Friday.
The victory pushes CHS to 2-1 in Region 6-6A.
Running backs Jariel Wilson and Tre Carlton rushed for over 100 yards apiece in the win.
Grace Christian Academy 22 at Richland 26
Grace Christian Academy fell in its Region 5-1A matchup at Richland 26-22 Friday.
Quarterback Austin Amor had nine carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.
GCA (1-3) visits McEwen on Friday, Sept. 22.