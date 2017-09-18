Week 5 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Ravenwood cornerback Darius Harper is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for Week 5.

Harper returned a blocked field goal 72 yards for a touchdown in the final four minutes of Friday’s 31-23 win against Brentwood. He also had an interception that set up a touchdown in the third quarter.

Ravenwood (4-1, 2-1) visits Father Ryan (2-3) Friday.

Honorable Mentions

Brian Garcia, Ravenwood QB: Passed for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Carson Shacklett, Brentwood QB: Recorded 314 passing yards, 55 rushing yards, three touchdowns (2 run) and two interceptions.

Kane Patterson, Christ Presbyterian Academy RB: Had 16 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 44-14 win against Battle Ground Academy.

Brandon Wharton II, Nolensville QB: Completed 14 of 17 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in a 41-0 win against Lawrence County. He also rushed for 28 yards and two scores.

Chase Huseman, Christ Presbyterian Academy RB: Rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Kaden Dreier, Brentwood H-Back: Had four receptions for 113 yards.

Chayce Bishop, Brentwood WR: Had two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.