WEEK 6 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: CPA comeback falls short; FRA edged by NCS; GCA beats McEwen

WEEK 6 FOOTBALL RESULTS

Hillsboro 30 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 28

A steep comeback by the CPA Lions against Hillsboro fell short Friday, as they suffered a 30-28 defeat.

The Lions trailed 30-7 in the second quarter before rattling off 21 unanswered points in the second and third frames.

CPA (4-2) battles Lipscomb Academy on Friday, Sept. 29.

Nashville Christian 25 at Franklin Road Academy 22

FRA’s two-game winning streak came to a halt Friday with a 25-22 loss against Nashville Christian.

Grace Christian Academy 27 at McEwen 7

GCA scored 21 points in the second half to take down McEwen 27-7 Friday.

GCA quarterback Austin Amor recorded 133 passing yards, 35 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Josh Amore added 64 rushing yards and a score, while Andrew Bramblett had 62 rushing yards and a score.

Wide receiver Kolby Alonzo hauled in seven passes for 100 yards in the victory.