Week 6 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Christ Presbyterian Academy wide receiver Noah Henderson is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for Week 6.

Henderson caught 13 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 30-28 loss against Hillsboro.

CPA (4-2) takes on Lipscomb Academy Friday.

Honorable Mentions

Carson Shacklett, Brentwood QB: Completed 13 of 13 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 win against Nolensville.

Carter McKechnie, Brentwood RB: Recorded 49 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Grant Yocam, Brentwood WR: Caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Holmes, Ravenwood RB: Recorded 64 receiving yards, 17 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Father Ryan.

Tomario Pleasant, Brentwood Academy RB: Rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-14 win against Knoxville Catholic.

Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy WR: Caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Eledge, Christ Presbyterian Academy QB: Passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another.