WEEK 7 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: FRA dominates Goodpasture; CPA handles Lipscomb Academy

Lipscomb Academy 14 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 38

CPA improved to 5-2 with a 38-14 win against Lipscomb Academy Friday.

Quarterback Ryan Eledge led the assault with 192 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, three touchdowns (1 run) and one interception.

Wide receiver Noah Henderson had six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, while Tucker Duncan caught three passes for 73 yards.

CPA visits Independence on Friday, Oct. 6.

Franklin Road Academy 56 at Goodpasture 16

FRA quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs recorded 294 passing yards and four touchdowns (1 run) in Friday’s 56-16 win at Goodpasture.

Wide receiver Lance Wilhoite caught 11 passes for 213 yards and three scores, while running back Watson Tansil had 70 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Wide receiver Canaan Catlett added four catches for 60 yards and a score.

FRA improves to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in region play with the victory. It visits Columbia Academy on Friday, Oct. 6.