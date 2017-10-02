Week 7 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Brentwood wide receiver Parker Bullion is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for Week 7.

The senior caught three touchdown passes in Friday’s 42-14 win against Independence.

His first came on a 20-yard strike from quarterback Carson Shacklett to put the Bruins ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter.

He caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Shacklett just over a minute into the third quarter for a 21-7 advantage.

His final touchdown came on a 28-yard pass from Shacklett to cap the Bruins’ scoring with 5:32 left in the game.

Brentwood (6-1) visits Father Ryan (3-4) on Friday.

Honorable Mentions

Carson Shacklett, Brentwood QB: Completed 23 of 27 passes for 305 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also had 11 carries for 66 yards.

Eric Stoxstill-Diggs, Franklin Road Academy QB: Recorded 294 passing yards and four touchdowns (1 rush) in a 56-16 win against Glencliff.

Lance Wilhoite, Franklin Road Academy WR: Caught 11 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan Eledge, Christ Presbyterian Academy QB: Recorded 201 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, three touchdowns (1 run) and one interception in a 38-14 win against Lipscomb Academy.

Daniel Taylor, Brentwood Academy CB: Had two interceptions, including a pick-six, in a 26-0 win against Baylor.

Luke Knox, Brentwood Academy LB: Racked up a team-high 16 total tackles (4.5 for loss), three sacks and one fumble recovery.

Carter McKechnie, Brentwood RB: Rushed for 102 yards and caught five passes for 67 yards.

Grant Yocam, Brentwood WR: Caught seven passes for 107 yards.

Colton Dooley, Nolensville RB: Rushed for 213 yards and a touchdown in a 42-28 win against Tullahoma.

Jordan Smith, Ravenwood RB: Rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in a 38-7 win at Dickson County.