Week 8 Player of the Week — Sponsored by Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential

Brentwood Academy running back Tomario Pleasant is the Marla Richardson with Realty Trust Residential Player of the Week for Week 8.

Pleasant had 15 carries for 241 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s 46-24 win at McCallie.

His first touchdown came on a 67-yard run to put the Eagles up 14-3 late in the first quarter. His 1-yard touchdown run three minutes into the second frame gave BA a 21-10 advantage.

Pleasant’s final touchdown was a 69-yard run to extend the lead to 38-17 with 4:57 left in the third quarter.

BA (7-0) is on a bye week before it takes on Montgomery Bell Academy on Oct. 20.

Honorable Mentions

Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy WR: Caught six passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Gavin Schoenwald, Brentwood Academy QB: Passed for 268 yards and three scores.

Carson Shacklett, Brentwood QB: Recorded 310 passing yards and four touchdowns (2 run) in a 42-21 win at Father Ryan.

Colton Dooley, Nolensville RB: Rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in a 31-17 win against Lincoln County.

Noah Henderson, Christ Presbyterian Academy WR: Caught 11 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in Friday’s 55-20 win at Independence.

Avery Williams, Brentwood WR: Caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Ryan Eledge, Christ Presbyterian Academy QB: Completed 18 of 22 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.