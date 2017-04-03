“Wellness spa” opens in Nolensville Town Center

The international franchise Jon‘Ric Massage & Wellness Spa is now open in the Nolensville Town Center near Martin’s BBQ and Nolen’s Place at 7420 Nolensville Rd Suite 302.

The Spa is seeing clients for Massage, Chiropractic, Hair, Nail, and Skin Care services.

Jon‘Ric International Massage & Wellness Spa is locally owned by Nolensville resident, Andy Stevens.

The services offered at the new Jon‘Ric facility include chiropractic consultation and adjustments, haircuts and color, facials, manicures, pedicures, and massage, among others, with the goal of helping clients look better, feel better and be better.

For more information, visit their website at http://jonricnolensville.com/ To schedule an appointment, call 615-283- 4257 or book online at http://jonricnolensville.com/.