Westhaven is busy with whiskey on Saturday, songwriters Sunday

Two big events are set for this weekend at the Westhaven Resident’s Club.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, it is Westhaven’s Whiskey Warmer, where a $34 general admission ticket opens up a selection of 44 whiskey brands with tastings and information.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Westhaven Sunday Night Singer Songwriter Series returns with new area up-and-comers to the Nashville music scene, along with tried and true Nashville music veterans.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.westhaventn.com/events.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Bill Griese of Nashville will open the show with original music described as a pop-folk/Americana blend along the lines of James Taylor.

Next up is Renee Wahl who’s honed her authenticity as a singer-songwriter and performer while serving as a captain in the United States Air Force. The Pennsylvania native found her way to Nashville, and has become a popular performer in East Nashville’s up and coming songwriter movement. The youngest of four children, Wahl takes a unique approach to her writing. “Songwriting can be very personal, and in some ways, it can be secretive,” she says. “When writing, I dig deep, and that sometimes brings up subject that I might not normally talk about in an open environment.”

Westhaven’s Sunday Night Singer Songwriter Nights are scheduled each month.