Westhaven makes third appearance on ‘Where to Retire’ list

Franklin’s Westhaven community was selected as one of the most desirable neighborhoods in America, as Where To Retire magazine named Westhaven as one of the top 50 master-planned communities for a third straight time.

Every other year, Where To Retire sets out to uncover the most prestigious and

attractive communities in the country, and Westhaven repeats on the list.

Like many on the list, however, Westhaven is not an age-restricted community.

It takes the magazine almost a full year to compile all the information, including interviewing local residents.

“Every other year in the July/August issue, we bring our readers a comprehensive look at the best of the best,” said Brent Stoller, author of this year’s piece. “This time around, the developments are in 18 states, in towns that are stunning in the viewfinder. With every 50 best issue, we see trends, such as an emphasis on fitness through pools, trails and exercise equipment. Other enticements are dog parks, communal garden and green home options.”

More than half of Westhaven’s acreage is dedicated to parks and green spaces, and the clubhouse’s lawn hosts events and concerts.

Westhaven, as well as the Franklin community as a whole, feature the amenities that Where To Retire notes as desirable, but that retirees are seeking. Gone are the days of a purely 55+ community, as retirees are seeking more active lifestyles and are embracing the idea of a community that continues all walks of life, from singles to families, as well as empty-nesters.

“When we moved in, we had as many as 10 or 15 neighbors drop by to introduce

themselves, welcome us and ask if they could help,” noted Jeff Fieldson, a Westhaven resident interviewed for the article.

While researching options throughout the Southeast, Jeff Fieldson and his wife Anna realized they wanted to be near Franklin’s historic charm.

“There’s an enormous investment in the beauty of the entire community,” he says. “The trees, the landscape, the floral additions, and everyone takes pride in the appearance of their homes.

Westhaven currently features over 1,600 home ranging from condos, townhomes,

brownstones and single-family homes. At full build-out, over 2,700 homes will make up the Westhaven community.

For more information contact Westhaven Realty at 615-599- 1764 or visit www.westhaventn.com.