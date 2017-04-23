Wet weekend includes closed roads and a water rescue in Nolensville

PHOTO: Flooding at one of Franklin’s canoe launches on Lewisburg between Mack Hatcher and Downtown Franklin Saturday // Photo submitted by Victoria Iacono

By ASHLEY COKER

Parts of Franklin and Williamson County were inaccessible Saturday evening and Sunday morning due to flooding.

Flood advisory

Nashville National Weather Service (NWS) issued a new flood advisory for Davidson and Williamson Counties at 9:39 a.m. Sunday morning. The advisory will remain in effect until 10:24 p.m. Sunday evening.

While Williamson County will see some light rain throughout the day Sunday, the flood threat has reached its peak and is starting to subside, according to Nashville NWS meteorologist Mark Rose.

“The Harpeth River has already crested, and water is starting to recede,” Rose said. “Franklin has received a total of 3.18 inches of rain over last two days. Radar shows between 3 and 5 inches throughout the county, maybe more around Thompson’s Station, Fairview and Nolensville.”

Road closings

Franklin:

Third Avenue North between Hillsboro Road and North Margin Street

Lewisburg Avenue between Mack Hatcher Parkway and Stewart Street was closed overnight Saturday and Sunday morning, but Franklin Police Department tweeted that it has reopened just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Fairview:

All of Horn Tavern Road

No roads were closed as of Sunday afternoon in Brentwood, Spring Hill or Nolensville.

Water rescue

Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department and Brentwood Fire Department responded to a person stranded in high water on Kidd Road in Nolensville Saturday afternoon.

Nolensville Fire Captain Don Joaquin said a man was attempting to leave his residence when his vehicle was trapped by water from a nearby creek. The man climbed on top of his vehicle, and Nolensville rescuers were able to get him to safety using ropes and a life preserver. The man was not injured.

“It was a good one,” Joaquin said. “It could have been much worse.”

The NWS encourages residents to be cautious when encountering standing water.

“A mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles,” according the the NWS website. “ It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.”