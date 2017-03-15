What brought these Williamson residents to see President Trump

By EMILY R. WEST

With more than a thousand people in a line snaked along James Robertson Parkway, a few from Williamson County made the trek to brave the cold, hours before President Donald Trump speaks at Municipal Auditorium.

Stretching from Spring Hill to Franklin, those standing in line wanted to see the 45th President of the United States for a variety of reasons.

We asked what brought them to the line; when they became a Trump supporter; and what they wanted to hear out Wednesday’s speech.

Wayne Warner

Spring Hill

“I am here just to see and hear some of the policies, and support Donald Trump. I was Trump supporter from day one. There’s a quite a few policies I care about, like freedom of religion. I am veteran, so obviously Hillary with Benghazi – I wasn’t too happy about. He supports the military. There’s just quite a few things. I’ve been a Republican, but I’ve not been serious about supporting any one candidate. I just think with what we saw and the direction the country was going in wasn’t acceptable. Today’s the first time I’ve ever seen a president. So it will be an interesting time.”

Susan Russel

Franklin (recently relocated from New Jersey)

“We are to support our president. I became a Trump supporter because of his policies. He wanted to make America first. Our country had become about everybody else and not about us. We need jobs. We need better health care. Our economy has been stagnant for too long. We’ve voted for both Democrats and Republicans in the past, but when Trump came along we signed up to be Republicans.

“I just want to really see him and hear him talk. We are concerned about the growth of the economy and taxes. That’s what we are hoping to hear about tonight along with immigration.”

Kara Curry

Spring Hill

“I run a political page called Sassy Liberty, and I write for America’s Freedom Fighters and I am a supporter of President Trump. It took me a little time to come around to his way of thinking. He wasn’t my first choice, but I really like a lot of what I am seeing and that’s where we are at. I am conservative with some libertarian ideologies. So Trump and I part ways on a few key points, but that’s about it. But I have always been conservative. I left the Republican Party back in the Mitt Romney and Obama election.

Tonight I am interested to hear about immigration and the temporary ban and the challenges that are coming up with that. I want to find out how they are going to combat that. I want to find about this tax thing and Rachel Maddow, as far as prosecuting the person who released his returns illegally.

“The immigration thing I think is probably the biggest.”

“Buffalo” Bill Beyer

Franklin

Us Trump people are very nice. I am an ex-cop from New York and I am patriot. That is all I am here for. I know the Trumps from New York. Everyone knew who they were and what they were all about. They are good people. You build something with Trump, you build something for Trump or Trump builds it over you. They are good people, and his dad was a great man. As a cop in New York, they did so much for the cops and the fireman. We loved the Trumps.

I already know what Trump is all about. I am here because I have never been to a rally. Everyone is like what do we want to hear? The health care bill is so confusing. Everyone expects him to come in and snap their fingers. Obamacare is a mess. Even the one they are probably proposing is a mess. It’s going to take us years to get it figured it out. People need to cool down.

It’s not the Trump people causing trouble, even though there is no trouble out here right now. It’s not the Trump people. These are patriotic Americans. No one is causing trouble. It’s the news. It’s the news.