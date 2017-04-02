What stores are opening, closing and moving?

By CATHI AYCOCK

Staying on trend means knowing where to shop.

With a retail landscape that is ever shifting, we give you the details on who is coming to town, who is packing up shop or moving into new digs.

Opening:

Dress Up

Hill Center Brentwood

Affordable, trendy fashion, this store will delight the college age, 20-somethings and anyone who loves fashion. Dresses and denim all coexist in this boutique that has an innate Southern girl vibe.

EverEve

Cool Springs Galleria

A clothing store focused on apparel for hip, cool moms who want to look current. The tagline for the store is “all moms deserve to feel beautiful” and they supply plenty of cool jeans, floaty tops and other casual pieces that read modern but not juvenile.

Nest Decor

2000 Mallory Lane, Franklin

A home decor store out of Hendersonville, expect beautiful home accessories, art and more. Traditionally inspired decor, you’ll also find great gift items.

The Cosmetic Market

Hill Center Brentwood

The Cosmetic Market you know and love with lines like Therapy Systems, Kevyn Aycoin and more, this Cosmetic Market will also add some of the upscale lines (think Laura Mercier and Omorovicza) featured at their sister store Private Edition in Green Hills.

Hemline

Hill Center Brentwood

Long a favorite for special dresses and chic casual wear, this Green Hills store is opening a location at Hill Center in Brentwood. Expect AG Jeans, Hudson and French Connection to say hello at this well curated boutique.

Francesca’s

Hill Center Brentwood

Fast fashion, fun gift items and the mother load of fun (inexpensive) jewelry, Francesca’s is proof that you can look amazing on a budget.

Fab’rik

Hill Center Brentwood

A true mother-daughter shopping destination, this store is a boho heaven. Denim, floaty dresses and some of the best handmade cool-girl jewelry around. You can pick up basics like Piko tops and dresses here, but you will find more than just basics at this fun retailer.

Closing:

Inspiration on Main

This Main Street gift store is closing but their sister store, located at Williamson Square Shopping Center at 1113 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin will remain open with much of the same fun merchandise.

Moving:

Stein Mart

300 Franklin Road

Returning to Brentwood (they also have a store in Cool Springs in Franklin) this perennial favorite offers traditional clothing at affordable prices.