What you should know about the proposed county tax increase

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Williamson County officials are considering a sales tax increase to benefit county schools.

With six municipalities comprised of over 200,000 residents, the tax, its consequences and its intended results are often misunderstood.

Here’s the Home Page’s short guide to understanding the proposed sales tax increase:

What is the tax?

In Tennessee, there is a state sales tax of 7 percent and each individual county can impose additional county sales tax.

The proposed increase, which has been discussed since May, would bring county portion of the sales tax from the current 2.5 percent to the maximum 2.75 percent across Williamson County on taxable purchases.

The tax would not automatically benefit the schools, but County Mayor Rodgers Anderson has been lobbying for each city to delegate a portion to Williamson County Schools.

Where is the money going?

Anderson has requested half of the additional income be invested into the county school debt.

The schools currently receive more than $337 million of the county’s $557.7 million budget and could see as much as a $60 million increase over three years according to Anderson.

Each municipality in Williamson County will have a chance to vote on allotting the requested new revenue to the schools.

Spring Hill, Nolensville and Franklin have already approved the allocation of funding. The city of Fairview already imposes a 2.75 percent tax but has agreed to give its portion of an existing tax to the schools for the next 10 years.

Neither Thompson’s Station nor Brentwood–which is considering creating its own special school system and breaking away from the county–have heard from Anderson or voted on the distribution request.

How would it pass?

The tax increase would have to be voted in and approved by a countywide referendum. That means all eligible voting residents of Williamson county would vote individually on the tax.

“If you believe in the success of the school system, I encourage each of you to ask questions, go out to the polls and vote your conscience,” Anderson said at the annual State of the County address last week.

If the referendum passes and the inter-local agreement is met, the requested portion of new revenue would be distributed to the schools.