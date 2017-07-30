WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for July 31-Aug. 6

By LANDON WOODROOF

What’s up, Brentwood?

A couple weeks ago, Brentwood Home Page started a new segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live question and answers, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

New turf field at Brentwood Middle and High School campus: The resurfacing project for the football field at James C. Parker Stadium is nearly complete. Work on it should be completed by the start of the school year.

A second location of this popular downtown Franklin restaurant opened recently in Brentwood's CityPark development.

Local parent Suzy Nothaus had been in a support group for parents of children with special needs when she lived in Missouri. After she moved here a few years ago, she could not find one, so she is starting her own.

The Franklin Road widening project is fast approaching. In anticipation of it, the Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes is taking down the stone entrance that has welcomed visitors onto the Brentwood campus for many decades.

UPCOMING STORIES