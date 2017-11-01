What to expect next for the Maryland Farms Greenway

Photo: A section of the Maryland Farms Greenway behind Virginia Way.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Last Thursday, Brentwood’s City Commission voted to allow a trail to be built on the 20-acre Maryland Farms Greenway.

Brentwood’s Bike and Pedestrian Ad Hoc Committe has recommended a paved multi-use trail on the greenway as a way to increase connectivity between the west side of the city and the main business district. Until Thursday’s vote, though, the city prohibited trails on the greenway due to special restrictions that were put in place when they acquired it in the mid-1990s.

Now that trails are permitted on the greenway, what are the next steps for the city?

“Our next step is basically hiring an engineering firm to look at the lay of the land out there and determine the best placement and design of the trail,” City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said.

City staff have produced a general layout of where the trail will go based on GPS coordinates that were collected on a walk around the greenway. An engineering firm will get into much greater detail regarding the actual layout of the path, how wide it will be, etc.

Lambert said that the City Commission would likely be asked to approve a contract with an engineering firm for this work in the next 60 to 90 days.

During the engineering phase, Lambert said the city would not forget the feedback it received from concerned residents at previous public meetings. Some residents whose homes abut the greenway oppose a trail for privacy and security reasons.

“The comments from citizens during our public meetings will definitely be considered in the conversations and the planning with the engineering firm,” Lambert said.

After this engineering and design phase is complete, bids will be put out for the actual construction of the trail. Once those bids are received, the City Commission will have to approve a construction contract.

Lambert said that construction would likely begin on a greenway trail in the late summer or early fall of 2018.

If the city builds the trail according to that timeline, it will be the first new one in Brentwood in nearly a decade. Lambert said the last trail the city built was the Ravenwood Bikeway connector, which was constructed in 2008.