WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Where did Brentwood get its name?

PHOTO: Brentwood Chamber of Commerce President Chick Boggan paints the “un” off a sign in 1969 after the community voted to incorporate. Photo courtesy of the City of Brentwood.

For our latest “What’s Up With That?” installment, we turn to a question that is commonly asked by longtime residents as well as newcomers.

It was sent in to us most recently by a reader. The reader wanted to know, “how Brentwood got its name! Some say it was a derivative of Burnwood since it was between Nashville and Franklin, and trains stored wood.”

That explanation is similar to one of several offered by Vance Little in his much-vaunted “Historic Brentwood” book, although he is careful to point that there is actually no definitive answer to how Brentwood got its name.

In Little’s book, he says people have speculated the name came from the phrase “break for wood” since trains leaving Nashville could stop for wood in Brentwood. He mainly discounts this theory, however, since he says the name was in use before trains were active in the area.

The phrase “burnt wood” is another possible origin of the name mentioned in Little’s book. In connection to it, he says some people speculated the town is named after the city of Brentwood in England. The English Brentwood apparently did derive its name from the phrase “burnt wood.” Little can find no evidence of any connection between Brentwood, Tennessee, and the Brentwood across the Atlantic, however.

There has also been some conjecture, Little says, that the city is named after Brentwood, Maryland. A local resident told Little that an early railroad engineer in the area was from Brentwood, Maryland, and named the city for his old stomping grounds. There is no evidence offered to back that assertion up.

A document in the Brentwood Library’s Brentwood Room collection points to an even simpler possible explanation: “Brentwood could have been named Brentwood because Brentwood means high place or dense forest.” Given the number of trees and hills in the city, especially in the mid-19th century, perhaps the person who gave the city its name was just being literal.

Little thinks the theory that likely gets closest to the truth, however, is one he attributes to Brentwood historian Richard Carlton Fulcher. Fulcher argued that the origins of the name come from an early settler to the area, Horatio McNish, a transplant from Virginia.

McNish’s family owned two estates in Virginia, one named Woodstock and the other named Brenton. Fulcher believed that McNish combined those two names to come up with Brentwood, which was reportedly the name of McNish’s estate located just off Franklin Road.

Since McNish lived in the area from 1827 until the 1850s, the timeline fits. That is because the name Brentwood first came into use in the 1850s. An early reference to the name comes with the opening of a post office said to be located in Brentwood in 1856.

In his book “The Brentwood I Remember,” John M. Oden Sr. cites some other early mentions of the city. He brings up two men, Francis J. Pecanet and J.H.M. Hall, who began selling lots in “The Village of Brentwood” around the same time the post office opened.

Oden excerpts a real estate advertisement in a Nov. 23, 1858 copy of the “Nashville Whig” that entreats people to consider moving to the new town: “Remember that tomorrow forty beautiful lots in Brentwood on the Tennessee and Alabama Railroad, within a twenty minute ride from Broad Street will be sold at public auction. Brentwood is the halfway point between Nashville and Franklin, at the junction of the Franklin Turnpike and Wilson Turnpike, and is a handsome place for a country town.”