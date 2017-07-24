WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: New Facebook Live series for July 24-31

What’s up, Brentwood?
Last week, Brentwood Home Page started a new segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discussed last week’s headlines and news for the upcoming week via Facebook Live.
This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.
If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live question and answers, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.
As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.
LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES
- We checked in on a construction project at the Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road intersection. Work realigning the intersection and widening portions of both roads should be complete by the end of next year.
- The little white house at the corner of Church Street and Wilson Pike Circle that has been on the market for decades sold to Bank of the Ozarks.
- The Flour Shop Bakery is still going strong after nearly three decades of serving Brentwood fried pies, cakes, cookies and, if you get there before they fly off the shelf, petit fours. We stopped by to chat with owner Iris Staggs about her business.
UPCOMING STORIES
- School construction updates – We are going to try to check in with Williamson County Schools to get status updates of capital projects at the Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School campus. We will also look at what progress is being made on the new elementary school on Split Log Road.
- Pedestrian crosswalk policy – Monday night’s City Commission meeting will feature discussion of a new city policy regarding mid-block pedestrian crosswalks. The city is undertaking this effort in an attempt to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, since as it stands “safe pedestrian facilities are limited or completely lacking in many areas of the community,” according to the agenda item for this policy on the city’s website.