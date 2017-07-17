WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: New Facebook Live series starts today

By LANDON WOODROOF

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page starts a new segment today, beginning around noon where the local reporter, Landon Woodroof, will bring you last weeks headlines and upcoming news for the week. Most importantly, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing but also let us know what you want us to investigate.

Home Page Media Group will be broadcasting on Facebook Live, so be sure to tune in or check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live question and answers, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEKS HEADLINES

A group representing local parents came to last Monday’s City Commission meeting and announced support for a study examining the creation of a Brentwood school system. The group’s spokesperson, Grady Tabor, raised concerns about the amount that Brentwood residents pay in taxes for county schools compared to what they get in return.

On a related note, the Brentwood Home Page caught up with Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen and discussed what goes into forming a new school district.

We updated you on the planned roundabout at Crockett Road, Green Hill Boulevard and Raintree Parkway. Construction of the roundabout is expected to start this fall and should take around eight months to complete.

UPCOMING STORIES

The Brentwood Home Page plans on looking back at a debate the city had decades ago about starting its own school district.

Brentwood has grown a lot in recent years, adding a great deal of new businesses and residents. We’ll look back at some people who have been in business through it all. See if you recognize a familiar face or two.

Remember, we hope to hear from you today. Tune in at noon on the Brentwood Home Page Facebook page.