July 17, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

67℉

mist

Home
Featured

WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: New Facebook Live series starts today

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: New Facebook Live series starts today

By LANDON WOODROOF

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page starts a new segment today, beginning around noon where the local reporter, Landon Woodroof, will bring you last weeks headlines and upcoming news for the week.  Most importantly, we hope to hear from you while we are live.  We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing but also let us know what you want us to investigate.

Home Page Media Group will be broadcasting on Facebook Live, so be sure to tune in or check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live question and answers, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEKS HEADLINES

UPCOMING STORIES

  • The Brentwood Home Page plans on looking back at a debate the city had decades ago about starting its own school district.
  • Brentwood has grown a lot in recent years, adding a great deal of new businesses and residents. We’ll look back at some people who have been in business through it all. See if you recognize a familiar face or two.

Remember, we hope to hear from you today.  Tune in at noon on the Brentwood Home Page Facebook page.

Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply