WHAT’S UP WITH THAT?: The Owen-Primm House

Photo: A view of the Owen-Primm House from Moores Lane taken in January, before storms damaged some of the trees in the yard and the barn next door.

Quite a few readers responded to our What’s Up With That? series with a question about a certain historic home on Moores Lane near Wilson Pike.

“What’s up with the house on Moore’s Lane across from Boiling Springs School? It seems to be abandoned.”

“What’s up with the property across from Montclair on Moores Lane? Love that antebellum home and barn. Is it being subdivided?”

Those are two representative examples of the questions we got.

The history of the home, known as the Owen-Primm House, dates back to 1806 when a settler to the area, Jabez Owen, built a log cabin on the site. T. Vance Little’s “Historic Brentwood” says that Owen was an early physician in Brentwood.

According to documents submitted to gain the home a place on the National Register of Historic Places, which it was placed on in 1988, the original log cabin was expanded on in 1845. By that, the home had passed from the Owen family to the family of Thomas Perkins Primm. He is the one that undertook the the expansion of the home into the Greek Revival-style plantation that still greets travelers down Moores Lane.

Slave cabins still stand behind the home. They date back to around 1845 and share a stone chimney.

Several members of the Primm family still own the Owen-Primm home as well as much of the acreage immediately surrounding it. It has not been inhabited, however, for a number of years. As late as 2015, according to previous Home Page reporting, the home was still deeded to Charlie Primm, who operated a successful dairy farm in the area and died in 2011.

A great deal of the Primm farm was sold in 2003 to be turned into Montclair. The land that would go on to become Primm Park, which encompasses Boiling Springs Academy and the Fewkes Site American Indian burial mounds, was donated to the city.

The house has been in the news in recent years for a couple of reasons.

First, the Home Page reported multiple times about donkeys that would wander off the farm grounds into nearby neighborhoods.

A 2015 article included the following: “Asst. Police Chief Tommy Walsh said the department received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday that reported that donkeys were on Crockett Road and Arrowhead Drive — about two miles from the Primm farm.

‘We had a report overnight that the donkeys were out in the street, but our officers were unable to locate them,’ he said.”

More recently, developers working with the Primm family presented a subdivision plan to the Brentwood City Commission this past January.

That plan would have called for rezoning 28.9 acres of the Primm Property from R-1 (Large Lot Residential) and R-2 (Suburban Residential) to OSRD (Open Space Residential Development). This rezoning would have allowed 24 rather than 20 homes to be built on the site.

City Commissioners reacted strongly against this plan. As the Home Page reported at the time, several of them felt that the developers and the Primm family had given short shrift to the historic home in their proposal.

Of particular concern was the call for a buffer zone between the Owen-Primm house and the new subdivision. The developer and landscape architect who made the case for the rezoning request said this buffer would act as a protective barrier for the home, but commissioners did not see it that way.

“I think the way you have treated this—what you call a buffer to protect the historic site to me is a screen where it’s out of sight out of mind,” Dunn said. “You don’t want the new neighborhood to have to look at the historic sites over there. Maybe we see this from a different angle, but I don’t call that protecting the historic site, I think it’s screening the historic site so that the new owners don’t have to look at it. I cannot support this.”

Commissioner Mark Gorman agreed.

“This is just kind of carving it off, chopping it off so you don’t have to deal with it at all,” he said. “There are significant historic properties in the city of Brentwood that have made the historic feature on the property the centerpiece.”

Sensing that the rezoning request was unlikely to meet with the approval of the commission, developer Jerrold Pedigo chose to defer it to a later date.

Reached for comment this Thursday, Pedigo said that there were no immediate plans to reintroduce the request.

Speaking of the property, he said it did still operate as a farm. Pedigo said that some people would be coming out there in a couple of weeks to cut and harvest hay.

Brentwood’s Historic Commission visited the property with the developer in mid-February. A video of the tour around the grounds, including the slave cabins was posted to YouTube by the City of Brentwood.

As passers-by in the last couple of months can see, the barn adjacent to the home was damaged by the severe storms that swept through the area in early March. Some large trees were also downed in front of the home.